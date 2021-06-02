Mexico now ready to welcome private lithium miners

Article content MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s leftist ruling party has dropped plans to nationalize lithium production and is now pushing to welcome private investors to help develop the country’s potential in the metal used to make batteries, the senior lawmaker behind the proposal told Reuters. Mexico, a major copper and silver producer, is home to large potential reserves of lithium, used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Most of it is in hard-to-tap clay deposits that are costly and technically difficult to mine. After touting the possibility of a state-run lithium monopoly late last year, Sen. Alejandro Armenta, chairman of the upper chamber’s finance committee and a key ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said he will instead author a bill to promote a regulated marketplace in the nascent sector. “We’re convinced that we need private investment and we’re allies of domestic investors and also foreign investors who respect us,” said Armenta, attributing his new posture to having studied regulatory frameworks for lithium in other countries. Armenta said a market-friendly lithium bill will be introduced in September with the start of a new legislative session, following June 6 mid-term elections.

Article content Mexico’s nationalistic president, who favors state-centric oil and power markets, said in March that his government was analyzing the possibility of taking a larger stake in lithium. He did not go into detail. In recent weeks, a friendlier message to business has emerged from officials and candidates from the ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) after Lopez Obrador’s clashes with business elites. Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier told local radio last month that the government was considering a public-private partnership to develop lithium. She suggested the state might have a 51% stake, a blueprint Armenta says he also now backs. In the energy sector, private oil majors have mostly balked at joint ventures with national oil giant Pemex if the state-run company runs operations and it was unclear if lithium investors would react similarly. TRAPPED IN CLAY Surging demand for the ultra-light metal has fueled a global scramble to secure supplies, spurred by a planned wave of new electric autos by mid-decade from the likes of General Motors and Ford. Developing Mexico’s lithium riches could help diversify global sources currently concentrated in a few countries, led by Australia and Chile. Lithium producers have been seeking to aggressively ramp up output. Top producer Albemarle this year eyes doubling capacity, and No. 2 SQM expects to grow volumes of lithium carbonate by more than 70% in 2021.