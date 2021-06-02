Metaplex NFT marketplace launches on Solana By Cointelegraph

Metaplex NFT marketplace launches on Solana
A nonfungible token marketplace by the name of Metaplex has officially launched on the Solana blockchain, highlighting the continued adoption of NFT technology.
Platform developer Metaplex Foundation announced Wednesday that the new marketplace has been launched with strategic support from Solana Labs and cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The platform is designed to provide key infrastructure to the NFT community so that creators, artists and bands can easily launch customized collectibles.
