Marcel Van Luit Releases Exclusive NFT Collection on Terra Virtua By CoinQuora



Marcel Van Luit Releases Exclusive NFT Collection on Terra Virtua



Marcel Van Luit is launching an exclusive NFT collection on Terra Virtua.

The NFT collection will include 5 limited-edition artworks.

Of note, the NFT launch will start with a Livestream exhibition on Twitch.

Famous Dutch artist, Marcel Van Luit, is releasing a new limited-edition NFT collection on Terra Virtua. The exclusive collection includes 5 artworks with 3 pieces from Marcel’s The Flower Collection.

The 3 pieces from The Flower Collection are titled Giraffe, Lion, and Elephants. Of note, the collection combines Marcel’s love of photography and painting. In addition, The Flower Collection was inspired by nature and aims to invoke child-like awe and wonder through the magic of art. Marcel shared,

“My work is inspired by the beauty of nature – flowers play a big role in my art pieces. This series is a tribute to flowers, which are a universal symbol of beauty, signifying comfort, love, and affection.”

Also, Marcel revealed that he created the collection at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to symbolize hope and new life to come.

Apart from The Flower Collection, the NFT series will also include two collaborative works. The first is a still and animated portrait of famous actor Keanu Reeves. Notably, celebrity heiress Paris Hilton shared that a commissioned portrait by Marcel is one of her favorite artworks. The second piece is a video featuring an original soundtrack by John Ewbank.

The NFT series is set to go live today, June 2, 2021. However, the release will start with a 2 hour Livestream exhibition on Terra Virtua’s Twitch Channel. After that, the collection will be available on the Terra Virtua NFT marketplace.

Of note, Marcel is one of many celebrities and creators joining the non-fungible token (NFT) craze. Other celebrities who have either created or bought NFTs include hip hop star Snoop Dogg, actress Lindsey Lohan, and Daft Punk.

As such, Marcel’s NFTs are sure to help fuel NFT popularity thanks to his global fame and exceptional talent.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

