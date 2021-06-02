Lily Allen’s Kids Convinced David Harbour To Get Married

“I was like, ‘I need to marry this woman.'”
In September, David Harbour and Lily Allen got married in front of her two daughters in a beautiful intimate wedding.
Although Harbour wasn’t planning on getting married during the coronavirus pandemic, he recently told Jimmy Kimmel that he changed his mind after he had a little talk with Allen’s kids.
“We were riding around beginning of pandemic,” he explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “She has two kids, these beautiful daughters, 8 and 9.”
“And we were riding bikes out in the country trying to figure out what we were gonna do for the next year or however long it was going to take [to get married,]” Harbour continued.
“And the little one was riding along and she was going like, ‘David, Dad, David, Dad.’ Because the ‘D’ got her confused,” he explained. “And the older one got very upset with that, which I understand, and was like, ‘He’s not our dad! He’s not our dad!’”
“And the younger one was like, ‘Well, what is he? He’s kind of our dad.’”
“She’s like, ‘No, he’s not. He’s kind of our stepdad.’ ‘No, he’s not.’ And she goes, ‘What is he?’ And she goes, ‘He’s just some guy in our lives!’”
That’s when Harbour knew that he needed to make things official with Allen.
“I was like, ‘I need to marry this woman,’” he said.
But even after the wedding, Harbour joked that the girls still call him “some guy in our lives.” But now it’s his “favorite thing [he’s] ever been called.”
