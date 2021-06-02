Latam currencies rise, Brazilian real up for sixth day

Article content

Rising oil prices lifted crude exporter

Colombia’s peso to a five-week high on Wednesday, while Brazil’s

real extended gains to a sixth session and stocks hit record

highs on economic growth prospects.

The real was up 1.4% and the Bovespa stock index

extended gains to a sixth straight session and hit an

all-time high of 128,620.25.

The real had rallied 1.3% on Tuesday when data showing

faster-than-expected growth in the first quarter saw Goldman

Sachs, BNP Paribas and Citi raise their 2021 growth forecasts

above 5%.

“Most believe that the recent revisions to growth and

inflation (in Brazil), and the better fiscal number will

overshadow incipient political stories,” strategists at Citi

wrote in a client note.

“This environment remains supportive to have some risk

exposure to Brazil.”

But the drought in Brazil is affecting inflation as it

affects food prices, central bank head Roberto Campos Neto said

on Wednesday, adding that climate change has been influencing

central bank mandates and monetary policy.

Meanwhile, industrial production in Brazil fell in April for

a third consecutive month, figures showed, a surprise drop

showing a deeper than expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.