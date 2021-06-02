Korea’s business leaders call on Moon to free jailed Samsung boss Lee

Article content

SEOUL — Leaders of South Korea’s largest conglomerates urged President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday to pardon Jay Y. Lee, the jailed vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to maintain the country’s edge in the chip industry.

The plea was made during a luncheon between Moon and chiefs of four major business empires – Samsung, Hyundai, LG and SK – designed to boost economic cooperation after Moon and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to bolster the global supply chain for high-tech manufacturing.

Lee, the 52-year-old heir of the world’s biggest memory chip maker and second-largest contract chip manufacturer, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after being convicted of bribery, embezzlement and other offenses.

SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won asked Moon to consider a petition for Lee’s release that was submitted in April jointly by five business lobbies including the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by Chey, according to Moon’s spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee.

Moon replied that he “understood” difficulties for the companies, Park said. He did not elaborate, but appeared more open to the idea after simply saying at a news conference in March that he would consider public opinion before deciding.