Japan’s service sector shrinks for 16th month as health crisis hits demand -PMI

TOKYO — Japan’s services sector activity contracted for the 16th consecutive month in May as an extension of coronavirus emergency curbs at home and stricter restrictions in key Asian markets due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases hit demand.

The decline in the services industry dragged overall private-sector activity into contraction, and suggested measures to halt a rise in coronavirus infections were hampering the country’s economic recovery.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slumped to a seasonally adjusted 46.5, down three points from the prior month’s final level of 49.5, but up from a flash reading of 45.7.

It meant services activity has come in below the 50.0 threshold that separates contraction from expansion every month since February last year.

The latest results back a sister PMI survey on manufacturing released earlier this week that also pointed to a slowing in factory activity due to emergency virus curbs.

Thursday’s survey showed firms saw faster contractions in outstanding and new export business last month, highlighting strain they have been feeling from lackluster demand.

“The Japanese services economy faced a sharper downturn in demand conditions,” said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.