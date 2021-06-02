Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.46% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.46%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 8.04% or 265.0 points to trade at 3560.0 at the close. Meanwhile, West Japan Railway Co. (T:) added 7.66% or 478.0 points to end at 6715.0 and Japan Steel Works Ltd (T:) was up 6.53% or 185.0 points to 3020.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Olympus Corp. (T:), which fell 2.87% or 68.0 points to trade at 2298.0 at the close. Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 2.74% or 52.0 points to end at 1846.0 and Oji Holdings Corp. (T:) was down 2.31% or 15.0 points to 635.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2006 to 1506 and 233 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to all time highs; gaining 8.04% or 265.0 to 3560.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.00.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.24% or 0.16 to $67.88 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.33% or 0.23 to hit $70.48 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.13% or 2.55 to trade at $1902.45 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.25% to 109.72, while EUR/JPY rose 0.24% to 133.97.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 89.963.