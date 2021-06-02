Japan PM Suga seen calling snap election after Tokyo Games – Asahi

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to call a snap election after the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, a media report said, showing his resolve to push ahead with the Games despite the country’s struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government is considering crafting a new economic stimulus package before the expected snap election, the Asahi newspaper said on Thursday, citing several anonymous ruling party executives.

“We’re not examining a new stimulus package,” the government’s top spokesman Katsunobu Kato told a news conference on Thursday.

“But we see the need to revive the economy … and hope to take necessary steps flexibly,” he said, when asked about the chance of a possible new stimulus plan.

Suga agreed on Wednesday with the head of his ruling coalition partner not to extend the current parliament session when it closes on June 16, according to media reports.

That means Japan will forgo compiling a supplementary budget for now and tap nearly 4 trillion yen ($36.50 billion) left in reserves to pay for immediate spending to combat the pandemic, the Asahi said.

The government’s public relations official declined to comment on Asahi’s report on Suga’s election plan.