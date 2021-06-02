Japan Leads Pledges to Bridge $1.7 Billion Covax Vaccine Gap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga led pledges aimed at closing a $1.7 billion funding gap that has hampered the distribution of coronavirus vaccinations to poorer nations around the world.

At a summit Suga co-hosted with Gavi, the vaccine alliance, on Wednesday, the premier said Japan will provide an additional $800 million to the World Health Organization-backed Covax initiative that is purchasing vaccines for 92 low-and-middle-income countries.

Other nations, including Australia, Canada, France, Spain and Switzerland, along with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said they would also donate more than $800 million, along with millions of Covid-19 inoculations.

“There’s a need to close the funding gap as soon as possible,” said Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan’s foreign minister. Covax’s goals “cannot be met by one country alone,” Suga added.

More cash is needed on top of earlier pledges, after a target of inoculating 20% of the population in recipient countries by the end of 2021 was raised to 30%, according to documents distributed by the Japanese government ahead of the meeting.

Global Rollout

Scientists have said that rolling vaccines out around the world will be key to ending the pandemic, which continues to rage in Asia. Infection numbers are dwindling in the U.S. and other countries whose immunization programs are relatively advanced.