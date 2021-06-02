Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.59% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 0.59%.

The best performers of the session on the were Perrigo (TASE:), which rose 2.54% or 380 points to trade at 15320 at the close. Meanwhile, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) added 2.29% or 8.3 points to end at 370.0 and Shapir Engineering Industry (TASE:) was up 2.23% or 55 points to 2524 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shikun & Binui (TASE:), which fell 2.58% or 54 points to trade at 2035 at the close. Amot Investments Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.01% or 44 points to end at 2150 and Strauss Group (TASE:) was down 1.94% or 180 points to 9110.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 266 to 187 and 30 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 1.39% or 0.94 to $68.66 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 1.27% or 0.89 to hit $71.14 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.19% or 3.55 to trade at $1908.55 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.25% to 3.2487, while EUR/ILS rose 0.26% to 3.9672.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 89.910.