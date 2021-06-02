Irish MEP calls for stringent crypto regulations in Europe By Cointelegraph

Chris MacManus, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) representing Midland Northwest, Ireland, has called for strict crypto regulations in Europe.

According to a report on Wednesday, the MEP from Sinn Féin wants wholesale changes to the European Union’s proposed cryptocurrency changes.