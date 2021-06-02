Iota 2.0 ‘Nectar’ DevNet goes live to achieve full decentralization By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

The roadmap to Iota 2.0 has reached another milestone as the Iota Foundation launches the Nectar DevNet.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, the Iota developer announced the news of the Nectar DevNet launch, which forms an essential part of the preparatory work for the release of Iota 2.0 slated for late 2021.