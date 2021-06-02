Institutional investors load up ETH, with its share of AUM hitting a new record By Cointelegraph

Institutional investors load up ETH, with its share of AUM hitting a new record
Institutional demand for continues to surge, with Ether products now representing more than one quarter of the assets under management (AUM) of crypto investment products.
According to CoinShares’ June 1 Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, the past week saw significant institutional inflows of $74 million as investors sought to capitalize on the fall out from the recent crash in which many crypto assets lost more than 50% of their value.
