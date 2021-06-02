India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.01% By Investing.com

India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.01%

Investing.com – India stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.01%, while the index fell 0.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were UPL Ltd (NS:), which rose 2.67% or 21.80 points to trade at 837.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) added 2.10% or 23.15 points to end at 1124.05 and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was up 1.87% or 18.10 points to 984.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ITC Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.90% or 6.25 points to trade at 209.00 at the close. Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) declined 1.31% or 13.55 points to end at 1016.95 and AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:) was down 1.09% or 8.15 points to 737.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 1.81% to 1028.00, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.58% to settle at 227.95 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.52% to close at 2201.30.

The worst performers were ITC Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.88% to 209.00 in late trade, Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.20% to settle at 1018.00 and AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.08% to 737.05 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1218 to 465 and 40 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2058 rose and 926 declined, while 152 ended unchanged.

Shares in UPL Ltd (NS:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 2.67% or 21.80 to 837.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.02% to 17.2100.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.30% or 5.75 to $1899.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 1.02% or 0.69 to hit $68.41 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.17% or 0.82 to trade at $71.07 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.33% to 73.099, while EUR/INR rose 0.04% to 89.0020.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.38% at 90.157.

