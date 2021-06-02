ImmunoPrecise Announces Appointment of Dr. Ilse Roodink to the Role of Chief Scientific Officer and Resignation of Dr. Yasmina Abdiche

Article content

VICTORIA, British Columbia — IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, announced today that Dr. Yasmina Abdiche, Chief Scientific Officer, will resign effective July 1, 2021, to pursue other opportunities, and that the board of directors has appointed Dr. Ilse Roodink to take over the role of Chief Scientific Officer.

Since 2019, Dr. Ilse Roodink has served as Chairwoman of Talem Therapeutics’ Scientific Advisory Committee and has been instrumental in leading IPA’s SARS-CoV-2 Polytope™Cocktail program, serving as the Company’s COVID-19 Global Project Manager. In her concurrent role as Scientific Director, she has overseen contract research project execution and management at the Company’s Dutch facility in Oss. Dr. Roodink is also actively involved in the integration of innovative technologies supporting antibody discovery, characterization, and engineering.

Prior to IPA, Dr. Roodink was employed at ModiQuest Research, which was acquired by the Company in 2018. Dr. Roodink received her PhD from Radboud University Nijmegen and continued her studies as a postdoctoral researcher developing an in vitro platform to isolate single domain antibodies specifically recognizing native tumor targets, scientific areas where she has made significant contributions through research and peer-reviewed publications.