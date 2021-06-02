Home Business IATA chief says COVID-19 test data support easing of travel curbs By...

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), attends a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) – Global airline body IATA stepped up its pressure on governments to ease travel restrictions on Wednesday, pointing to UK testing data that showed low incidence of COVID-19 in arriving passengers.

“These data tell us we can do better,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said, citing a 2.2% positive rate among 365,895 tests carried out in February-May, according to Britain’s National Health Service.

“Universal restrictions on people are no longer needed,” Walsh added.

Excluding passengers arriving from countries on Britain’s higher-risk red list, the positive rate fell to 1.46%, according to the data cited by the International Air Transport Association.

