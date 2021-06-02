‘I Am a Big Believer’ By CoinQuora

Tom Brady on Crypto: ‘I Am a Big Believer’
- Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said he is a crypto believer.
- He also stated that he’s looking at and thinks of it as a long-term investment.
- Brady garnered attention not long ago when he changed his Twitter to a laser-eyes.
Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, said in an interview that he is a ‘big believer’ of crypto. More so, he confirmed on this video interview that he’s bought some other crypto too.
The 43-year-old Buccaneers quarterback was the speaker on Coindesk’s “Consensus 2021” online event last Thursday night. Brady was talking for about 25 minutes regarding his interest in cryptocurrency.
“I’m a big believer in [crypto],” Brady said in a pre-recorded video interview with FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried. He further stated that he was looking at Bitcoin and that it would be a long-term investment. More so, he further expressed his excitement by saying,
“I’m listening to everybody and I am excited to continue to learn. In this space of crypto, I am still learning so much. It is something I am going to be in for a long time. It is definitely a marathon,”
Clearly, he thinks crypto is a bit of a “marathon,” and thinks Bitcoin has a lot to offer. However, he did not share any specific details about which crypto assets he’s invested in.
Previously, Tom entered the crypto sphere when he launched the non-fungible token (NFT) platform Autograph last month. Brady also garnered attention not long ago when he changed his Twitter profile picture with the laser eyes.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/W1UQ4yoQHz
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2021
The image of laser eyes implies that the person believes Bitcoin would someday reach a six-figure price of at least $100,000. Thus, many crypto proponents reacted on social media since a new BTC believer has emerged in the sports world.
This article was first published on coinquora.com
