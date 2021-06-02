Hong Kong Virus Panel Agrees to Lower Vaccination Age to 12

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Hong Kong’s expert advisory panel on Covid vaccinations has agreed to expand eligibility to children as young as 12, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the city works to boost lackluster inoculation rates.

The younger group will be eligible to receive BioNTech SE vaccines, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing internal plans. Still, the move is subject to final approval by the government, the person added. The recommendation was earlier reported by Cable TV.

Hong Kong’s government said it has received an application about lowering of the age limit for BioNTech vaccines to people as young as 12 and the relevant phase-three clinical trial data from Fosun Pharma, the distributor of BioNTech vaccine in Greater China, according to a statement on Tuesday.

“The Secretary for Food and Health will consider the suggestions by the advisory panel,” it said. “It is expected that a decision on the application for lowering the age limit for vaccination can be reached in short time.”

The government has routinely followed the panel’s vaccine recommendations, usually within days.

That move follows approvals from the U.S. and Canada, paving the way for the mass vaccination of students before the start of the next school year. Singapore also authorized vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for children as young as 12 years old earlier in May.