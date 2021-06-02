Hailey Bieber On Dealing With Judgmental Christians

“I’ve met Christian people that are just super judgmental.”
During a recent conversation with Insecure actor Yvonne Orji, Bieber opened up about the many judgmental comments she receives on social media from Christians who tell her she sets a “bad example” for others in the community.
“I’ve met Christian people that are just super judgmental and made me feel like I’m a bad person because I don’t live my life the way they think I should live my life,” she told Yvonne on her YouTube channel.
Hailey noted that her hater’s comments made her feel “weird about posting certain photos of [herself]” on social media because she would then ask herself, “Am I doing something wrong? [Or] am I setting a bad example?” because “people in the church [would] see this.”
“And the reality is — no,” she said.
The model noted that practicing Christianity has been a big part of her and Justin Bieber’s marriage.
“They ask me all the time, ‘What would you say is the biggest thing in your relationship? You guys are really happy,’” Hailey said. “And I’m like, ‘It’s our faith.’ It’s what we believe in. If we didn’t have that, we wouldn’t even be here. We wouldn’t even be together.”
Hailey continues to trust her own instincts when it comes to her faith. She understands that no one has the right to judge her, especially if they’ve never spent a day in her shoes.
