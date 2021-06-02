Gold retreats as dollar, yields firm on strong U.S. data

Article content

Gold prices on Wednesday retreated from a near five-month high scaled in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields firmed on the back of robust manufacturing data.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,895.58 per ounce, as of 0914 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,916.40 on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,898.80.

The firmer dollar is weighing on gold, and “we’re probably seeing some profit-taking,” Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

“Many market players have opened long positions in gold in the last few weeks, as can be seen by the CFTC statistics. But now it appears that at least some of these positions have been closed again, keeping gold in check,” Briesemann added.

Making gold more expensive for investors holding other currencies, the dollar index rose on data that showed a pick-up last month in U.S. manufacturing activity.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields held firm, increasing the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

However, Commerzbank’s Briesemann said bottlenecks in the supply chain and rising commodity prices could limit U.S. manufacturing growth potential, and that the Federal Reserve is paying attention to labor market data.