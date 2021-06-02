Gold dips on firmer yields, stocks; focus on U.S. jobs data

Article content

Gold prices dipped on Wednesday, as elevated Treasury yields and an uptick in risk appetite weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data due this week for cues on economic recovery and near-term Federal Reserve policy action.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,896.39 per ounce, as of 0513 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,916.40 on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.4% to $1,898.30 per ounce.

“We saw some decent profit-taking as rising yields have sort of dulled the appeal for gold, primarily triggered after the U.S. manufacturing survey data topped estimates,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said.

“There are some jitters, especially ahead of non-farm payroll. However, all inflation signals remain favorable for gold over the long term.”

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held firm above 1.6% after hitting a more than one-week high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold.

Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May as pent-up demand in a reopening economy boosted orders.

Strong data also helped lift risk sentiment in wider financial markets, denting the demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.