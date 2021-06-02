Glassnode report suggests that short-term BTC holders dumped at a loss By BTC Peers

Buy high, sell low: Glassnode report suggests that short-term BTC holders dumped at a loss

“Buy low and sell high” is arguably the first advice any beginner investor would receive. However, in the face of regulatory uncertainty and a tumbling crypto market, trying to predict the highs and lows of the market can be very difficult.

According to recent data provided by Glassnode, short-term holders may have miscalculated their entry, buying at the top and selling at a loss over the past two weeks as the crypto market crashed.

Glassnode’s STH-SOPR indicator has dropped below one, suggesting that investors sold their Bitcoin at a loss. The indicator takes into account spent outputs younger than 155 days. It is used to assess the behavior of short-term investors.

Bitcoin has been on the decline since May 10, falling from the $58k region to below $50k on news that Tesla (NASDAQ:) was no longer going to accept the flagship currency as payment for its cars. The crash continued until May 19, when Bitcoin nearly dropped below $30k.

Bitcoin reclaimed the $40k benchmark but quickly dropped lower. As of press time, the digital asset was making another attempt at $40,000. It is currently exchanging hands at $37,900, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

