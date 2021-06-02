Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.23% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.23% to hit a new all time high, while the index fell 0.23%, and the index fell 1.43%.

The best performers of the session on the were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.07% or 4.87 points to trade at 240.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) added 1.63% or 1.445 points to end at 90.365 and Vonovia SE (DE:) was up 1.30% or 0.68 points to 52.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 3.37% or 0.89 points to trade at 25.55 at the close. Delivery Hero AG (DE:) declined 2.43% or 2.75 points to end at 110.65 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was down 2.40% or 3.52 points to 143.45.

The top performers on the MDAX were Beiersdorf AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.67% to 99.460, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was up 2.43% to settle at 11.165 and Airbus Group SE (DE:) which gained 1.82% to close at 110.66.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 12.43% to 62.960 in late trade, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 6.00% to settle at 18.010 and Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which was down 4.18% to 18.1250 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which rose 0.43% to 17.243, Aixtron SE (DE:) which was up 0.32% to settle at 17.273 and Drillisch AG (DE:) which gained 0.23% to close at 26.360.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 12.43% to 62.960 in late trade, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 6.00% to settle at 18.010 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 3.29% to 30.90 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 360 to 328 and 67 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 1.63% or 1.445 to 90.365. Shares in Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) fell to 3-years lows; falling 12.43% or 8.940 to 62.960. Shares in Airbus Group SE (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.82% or 1.98 to 110.66. Shares in Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) fell to 3-years lows; falling 12.43% or 8.940 to 62.960.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 3.22% to 18.91.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.19% or 3.65 to $1908.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 1.33% or 0.90 to hit $68.62 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.24% or 0.87 to trade at $71.12 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.02% to 1.2213, while EUR/GBP fell 0.12% to 0.8618.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 89.900.

