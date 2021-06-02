German transport app FlixBus raises $650 mln from investors

Article content

BERLIN — German transport app FlixMobility, operator of the FlixBus long-distant bus brand, said on Wednesday it had raised $650 million in equity and debt financing from investors in a round that valued the business at more than $3 billion.

The investment round positions FlixMobility to grow as key markets in Europe and the United States emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and people start traveling more, founders Andre Schwaemmlein and Jochen Engert told reporters. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)