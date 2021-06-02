Gas producer Southwestern to buy Indigo Natural Resources for $2.7 bln

Article content

U.S. gas producer Southwestern Energy Co on Wednesday agreed to buy privately-held Indigo Natural Resources, LLC for about $2.7 billion as it looks to scale up.

Oil and gas producers have been looking for bigger scale as they intend to take advantage of vaccine-led recovery in travel demand, higher commodity prices and to reduce costs.

Indigo is one of the largest private U.S. natural gas producers, while Southwestern is the third largest gas producer, according to data from Enverus.

The total deal consideration will be comprised of $400 million in cash, about $1.6 billion in SWN common stock and $700 million of debt. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)