Funds locked in Aave soar past $20 billion amid layer-two embrace By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Funds locked in Aave soar past $20 billion amid layer-two embrace

Aave has surged to the top of the DeFi ranking by total value locked (TVL) amid its recent embrace of layer-two for scaling.

According to Aave’s website, the v2 and Polygon deployments of the popular crypto-powered money market protocol currently represent more than $20 billion in locked capital, holding more than $12.6 billion and $7.8 billion in the respective versions.