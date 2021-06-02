Funds locked in Aave soar past $20 billion amid layer-two embrace By Cointelegraph

Funds locked in Aave soar past $20 billion amid layer-two embrace
Aave has surged to the top of the DeFi ranking by total value locked (TVL) amid its recent embrace of layer-two for scaling.
According to Aave’s website, the v2 and Polygon deployments of the popular crypto-powered money market protocol currently represent more than $20 billion in locked capital, holding more than $12.6 billion and $7.8 billion in the respective versions.
