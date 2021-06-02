FlexTrade Systems Integrates with BMLL to Deliver Pricing Data and Analytics Capabilities to World’s Biggest Asset Managers

Article content

NEW YORK & LONDON — FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems and BMLL Technologies (BMLL), the leading, independent provider of harmonised T+1 data and analytics to the world’s most sophisticated capital market participants, today announced that the BMLL Data Feed is available in FlexTRADER EMS.

BMLL’s unique Level 3 data and analytics helps financial institutions leverage the predictive nature of full depth order book data to accelerate their research, optimise their trading strategies and generate alpha. BMLL’s Data Feed is pre-computed from the most granular, Level 3 order book data and provides market participants with actionable insights focused on market quality and execution performance as well as available liquidity at different depths of the book.

Delivered via API directly into FlexTRADER workflows, BMLL’s data and analytics allows users to rapidly unlock the predictive power of pricing data within the FlexTRADER EMS blotter, offering clients the insight they need to understand how markets behave and make more informed decisions to enhance their trading performance.

Andy Mahoney, Managing Director EMEA FlexTrade Systems noted: “We are delighted to integrate with a great partner like BMLL and add their data and analytics to our trading technology. This partnership will provide our clients with more transparency -giving traders more choice at the right price point. This means our clients will have enriched pre- and post-trade analytics inside our FlexTRADER EMS blotter, helping them to analyse historical data to make the best trading decisions by comparing analytics across the watch list and determine when to trade or spot any outliers.”