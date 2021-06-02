Exclusive: Egypt amends tender terms for cigarette-making licence



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man smokes a Cleopatra cigarette, produced by Eastern Company SAE, at a cafe in Cairo, Egypt October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo



CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian authorities have presented an amended invitation for tobacco companies to bid for a licence to manufacture cigarettes, a document seen by Reuters showed, after four firms complained the terms were too narrow.

Under the new terms, sent to tobacco companies on June 1, the winning bidder should agree to produce 1 billion cigarettes per year instead of 15 billion per year.

Authorities have set a two-month deadline for companies wishing to submit their bids, the document from Egypt’s Industrial Development Authority showed.