Home Business European stocks hover near record high as oil shares bounce By Reuters

European stocks hover near record high as oil shares bounce By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European stocks inched toward record levels on Wednesday, helped by energy and consumer stocks, while strong economic data from U.S. and Europe buoyed investor sentiment.

The pan-European index rose 0.4% in early trading, after touching a record high in the previous session.

A strong expansion in U.S. and European factory activity in May lifted world shares to record highs on Tuesday, with investors looking to U.S. jobs data on Friday for confirmation of a solid recovery in the world’s largest economy.

Oil and gas stocks rose 1.1% to lead sectoral gains in Europe as crude prices extended gains after OPEC and its allies stuck to their plan to cautiously bring back oil supply to the markets in June and July. [O/R]

Swedish truckmaker Volvo rose 2.7% as its board is proposing that the proceeds from the sale of UD Trucks be distributed to shareholders.

Danish luxury TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen jumped 11.9% after providing an upbeat earnings forecast for full-year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©