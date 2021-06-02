European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of 2021 Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: ERE.UN) (“ERES”) announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 14, 2021 were passed by a vote held by ballot.

The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees :

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Jan Arie Breure 192,939,792 99.86% 273,462 0.14% Harold Burke 188,771,293 97.70% 4,441,961 2.30% Phillip Burns 186,873,845 96.72% 6,339,409 3.28% Gina Cody 192,906,992 99.84% 306,262 0.16% Ira Gluskin 192,918,854 99.85% 294,400 0.15% Michael Stein 182,682,416 94.55% 10,530,838 5.45%

Appointment of Auditors

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accountants 193,396,289 99.96% 80,632 0.04%

Approval of Unit Option Plan

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Approval of Amended and Restated Unit Option Plan 181,698,108 94.04% 11,515,146 5.96%

About ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused, multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES owns a portfolio of 139 multi-residential properties, comprised of 6,047 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

ERES’s registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

For more information, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com .

For further information: