European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of 2021 Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: ERE.UN) (“ERES”) announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 14, 2021 were passed by a vote held by ballot.
The voting results for each item of business are as follows:
Election of Trustees:
|Nominee
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Jan Arie Breure
|192,939,792
|99.86%
|273,462
|0.14%
|Harold Burke
|188,771,293
|97.70%
|4,441,961
|2.30%
|Phillip Burns
|186,873,845
|96.72%
|6,339,409
|3.28%
|Gina Cody
|192,906,992
|99.84%
|306,262
|0.16%
|Ira Gluskin
|192,918,854
|99.85%
|294,400
|0.15%
|Michael Stein
|182,682,416
|94.55%
|10,530,838
|5.45%
Appointment of Auditors
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accountants
|193,396,289
|99.96%
|80,632
|0.04%
Approval of Unit Option Plan
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Against
|% Votes
Against
|Approval of Amended and Restated Unit Option Plan
|181,698,108
|94.04%
|11,515,146
|5.96%
About ERES
ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused, multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES owns a portfolio of 139 multi-residential properties, comprised of 6,047 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.
ERES’s registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.
For more information, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com.
