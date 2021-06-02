Euro zone bond yields slip, shrugging off inflation

Article content

LONDON — Euro zone government bond yields slipped one to two basis points lower in early trading on Wednesday, edging down ahead of the European Central Bank meeting next week.

Yields were little changed overall on Tuesday, even after HICP data showed euro zone inflation rose to 2% in May – a sign that markets were confident the European Central Bank would not decide to slow the pace of its bond buys when it meets on June 10.

The ECB has said a near-term rise in inflation is driven by one-off factors and long-term price pressures remain subdued, meaning stimulus will still be needed. Yields have fallen in the last week in response to dovish comments from ECB officials.

At 0719 GMT, Germany’s benchmark 10-year yield was down 2 basis points at -0.193%.

Italy’s 10-year yield was down by 2 bps at 0.8825%, heading towards Tuesday’s lowpoint of 0.876%, which was the lowest in more than 3 weeks.

A gauge of the market’s long-term euro zone inflation expectations – the five-year, five-year breakeven forward – was at 1.5939%. In the previous session, it rose to 1.61%, its highest in nearly two weeks, as oil prices topped $70.

“Especially with core HICP in line with expectation and expected to stay below 1% in coming months, inflation fears seem contained for now with breakevens not widening despite firm oil prices,” wrote Commerzbank rates strategist Michael Leister in a note to clients.