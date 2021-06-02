Euro zone bond yields slip, German 5-year auction meets low demand

Article content

LONDON — Euro zone government bond yields and a gauge of inflation expectations fell on Wednesday as markets focused on the European Central Bank meeting next week.

Yields held below recent highs, a day after data showed euro zone inflation rose to 2% in May. This signaled confidence the European Central Bank would not decide to slow the pace of its bond buys when it meets on June 10.

The ECB has said a near-term rise in inflation is driven by one-off factors and long-term price pressures remain subdued, meaning stimulus will still be needed. Yields have fallen recently after a sharp rise in early May in response to dovish comments from ECB officials.

At 1458 GMT, Germany’s benchmark 10-year yield was down 2 basis points at -0.19%.

Italy’s 10-year yield was down nearly 2 basis points to 0.89%, a touch above heading Tuesday’s three-week low at 0.876%.

A gauge of the market’s long-term euro zone inflation expectations – the five-year, five-year breakeven forward – fell to below 1.56% after rising to 1.61% in the previous session, its highest in nearly two weeks, as oil prices topped $70. .

“Especially with core (inflation) in line with expectation and expected to stay below 1% in coming months, inflation fears seem contained for now with breakevens not widening despite firm oil prices,” wrote Commerzbank rates strategist Michael Leister in a note to clients, referring to a narrower inflation reading which strips out food and energy costs, which the ECB also monitors.