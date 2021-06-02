Engine No. 1 to win third seat on Exxon board based on preliminary results By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn



(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company’s board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the new firm’s upset victory at one of America’s most iconic corporations.

Engine No. 1 nominee Alexander Karsner, a strategist at Google owner Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc, won the third seat, according to a regulatory filing. Exxon (NYSE:) board member and former Caterpillar (NYSE:) CEO Douglas Oberhelman was also elected, the company said.

Existing directors Steven Kandarian, Samuel Palmisano and Wan Zulkiflee will exit the 12-person board, the filing said.

The tallies are preliminary still as the counting continues one week after Exxon’s annual meeting, where shareholders dealt a blow to management by electing the hedge fund’s nominees and joining in the critique of company for its lack of a clean energy strategy and for lagging financial returns.