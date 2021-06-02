Engine No. 1 to win third seat on Exxon board based on preliminary results By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company’s board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the new firm’s upset victory at one of America’s most iconic corporations.

Engine No. 1 nominee Alexander Karsner, a strategist at Google owner Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc, won the third seat, according to a regulatory filing. Exxon (NYSE:) board member and former Caterpillar (NYSE:) CEO Douglas Oberhelman was also elected, the company said.

Existing directors Steven Kandarian, Samuel Palmisano and Wan Zulkiflee will exit the 12-person board, the filing said.

The tallies are preliminary still as the counting continues one week after Exxon’s annual meeting, where shareholders dealt a blow to management by electing the hedge fund’s nominees and joining in the critique of company for its lack of a clean energy strategy and for lagging financial returns.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR