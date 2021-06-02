Energy, consumer staples stocks boost FTSE 100; Bloomsbury jumps

Article content

London’s FTSE 100 index climbed on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and consumer staples stocks, while Bloomsbury Publishing jumped following a strong earnings update.

The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, with oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell climbing 1.8% and 1.9% respectively, as crude prices extended gains.

Large dollar-earning consumer staples companies including Reckitt Benckiser Group, Diageo and Unilever provided the biggest boost to the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.2%, touching a record high.

Bloomsbury Publishing advanced 5.8% as the Harry Potter publisher declared a special dividend and lifted its targets for the current year, after strong book sales during lockdowns drove a 22% surge in its annual earnings.

“What you have is a sense of confidence in the longer run, there’s a divergence between an equity market which believes long-term growth expectations have shifted upwards, and the fixed income market which doesn’t expect the Fed or the ECB to do very much in the short term at least,” said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

“It’s quite important to focus on the Beige Book, which is very unusual because it’s a lot of information that we need is anecdotal.”