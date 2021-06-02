EMFX index slips from record high as Turkish lira plumbs new lows

Article content

Turkey’s lira slumped to a fresh record low on Wednesday after President Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his call for interest rate cuts, and along with weakness in some Asian peers pulled an index of emerging market currencies off record highs.

With the dollar clinging to small overnight gains on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data, MSCI’s emerging market currency index dipped 0.2%, snapping an eight-day run of gains. Traders are now awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday.

South Africa’s rand extended losses by 0.4% after data on Tuesday showed unemployment in the first quarter hit all-time highs. Higher oil prices lifted Russia’s rouble, putting it on course for its best session in three weeks.

Digital currencies will be the future of financial systems in Russia, the country’s central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told CNBC.

TURKISH TROUBLE

The lira was down around 0.6%, after having hit a low of 8.88 after Erdogan said he had spoken to the central bank governor about cutting rates. The comments raise the stakes ahead of calls later in the day between central bank leaders and investors to discuss policy and economic prospects.

“Thursday’s inflation data will now prove even more important to FX markets, given the increased political pressure to lower rates at a time when markets are skeptical that the central bank would raise rates to begin with should inflation overshoot,” said Ima Sammani, an FX analyst at Monex Europe.