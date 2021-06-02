ECB says digital euro may be needed to combat ‘artificial currencies’ By Cointelegraph

ECB says digital euro may be needed to combat ‘artificial currencies’
The European Central Bank has warned that a CBDC or digital euro may be required to head off the spectre of “artificial currencies” dominating cross-border payments.
In ECB’s annual review of the euro dubbed “The international role of the euro”, economists Massimo Ferrari (NYSE:) and Arnaud Mehl conveyed concerns over the rise of artificial currencies led by unnamed “foreign tech giants” — likely a veiled reference to Facebook’s Diem project:
