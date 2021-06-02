Dollar on tenterhooks as payrolls test looms

Article content

SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar was wavering

above major support levels on Thursday, as traders awaited a

batch of U.S. economic data that could set the tone at central

bank meetings later this month.

Investors have bet on the dollar falling as the world

recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have lately grown

nervous over whether a surprisingly strong U.S. economic rebound

poses a threat to a key assumption that interest rates stay low.

The mood has kept speculators from adding much to short

positions in recent weeks. That has put the brakes on what had a

month ago seemed like a relentless downtrend and has pushed

trend-following traders into a wait-and-see mode.

Against the euro the dollar traded at $1.2209

after unwinding a small Wednesday rally. The greenback lost 1.7%

on the euro in May, but did not fall past strong support at

$1.2266. It was steady at 109.64 yen.

In Asia, startling gains in the Chinese yuan this

week had also sparked speculation about shifts in Chinese

policymakers’ stance on the currency, although it eased slightly

to 6.3807 in early offshore trade on Thursday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against a basket of six major currencies, also held at 89.919