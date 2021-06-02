Home Business Dollar on tenterhooks as payrolls test looms

SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar was wavering

above major support levels on Thursday, as traders awaited a

batch of U.S. economic data that could set the tone at central

bank meetings later this month.

Investors have bet on the dollar falling as the world

recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have lately grown

nervous over whether a surprisingly strong U.S. economic rebound

poses a threat to a key assumption that interest rates stay low.

The mood has kept speculators from adding much to short

positions in recent weeks. That has put the brakes on what had a

month ago seemed like a relentless downtrend and has pushed

trend-following traders into a wait-and-see mode.

Against the euro the dollar traded at $1.2209

after unwinding a small Wednesday rally. The greenback lost 1.7%

on the euro in May, but did not fall past strong support at

$1.2266. It was steady at 109.64 yen.

In Asia, startling gains in the Chinese yuan this

week had also sparked speculation about shifts in Chinese

policymakers’ stance on the currency, although it eased slightly

to 6.3807 in early offshore trade on Thursday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against a basket of six major currencies, also held at 89.919

where it seems to have found strong support in recent weeks.

U.S. private payrolls figures due later on Thursday are the

latest numbers to offer clues on the state of the economy and a

possible read on broader non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.

Appearances by a handful of Federal Reserve officials will also

be closely watched for hints of sensitivity to the early

strength of the rebound ahead of their next meeting in mid June.

“The major pairs (are) still stuck within ranges,” said

strategists at Singapore’s OCBC Bank in a note. They added,

however, that yield differentials seem to be moving in the

dollar’s favor and that policymakers’ tone is subtly shifting.

Remarks from Fed Governor Lael Brainard this week noting

risks to both sides of the Fed’s goals offered “another signal

that the Fed is slowly moving away from its excessively dovish

stance,” said the bank’s strategists, Terence Wu and Frances

Cheung.

“(We) retain the view that Fed expectations should be

gradually built in from here, barring any key data misses this

week.”

The Fed’s overnight announcement of a move to unwind

corporate bond holdings bought through an emergency facility

last year offers another sign of pandemic measures coming to an

end.

That leaves traders to focus on Friday’s jobs data which

following a big miss in April, when monthly hiring of 266,000

confounded expectations for 1 million, has May estimates ranging

between 400,000 and 1 million, with consensus around 664,000.

“Given last month’s disappointing report, the risk is the

results deliver another downside surprise and bears down on

dollar,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Carol Kong.

The European Central Bank also meets next week and investors

are focused on whether policymakers signal any slowdown in their

bond buying program.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 128 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2210 $1.2210 +0.00% -0.07% +1.2214 +1.2208

Dollar/Yen 109.6400 109.5550 +0.07% +6.14% +109.6850 +109.6100

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8981 0.8981 +0.01% +1.53% +0.8983 +0.8980

Sterling/Dollar 1.4172 1.4169 +0.03% +3.74% +1.4179 +1.4169

Dollar/Canadian 1.2035 1.2035 +0.00% -5.49% +1.2041 +1.2031

Aussie/Dollar 0.7749 0.7752 -0.02% +0.75% +0.7754 +0.7744

NZ 0.7237 0.7232 +0.07% +0.78% +0.7241 +0.7233

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

