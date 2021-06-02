Dollar little changed as traders seek direction from data

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar was nearly flat on Wednesday in choppy trading, after backing off of an almost five-month trough versus major peers, as traders waited for employment data later in the week to paint a clearer picture of the state of the U.S. economic recovery.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rival currencies, was up 0.001% at 89.907 at 2:34 p.m. ET, after trading in a range of 89.856 and 90.247.

“We’re basically treading water, I think, until nonfarm payrolls,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management referring to the jobs report for May due on Friday.

The previous jobs report, for April, came in much weaker than expected, sending the dollar sharply lower. Then earlier this week, manufacturing data showed that while activity spiked due to pent-up demand amid the reopening from COVID-19 shutdowns, labor shortages actually hampered the sector’s growth potential.

“It’s basically showing that a huge amount of the recovery trade is baked into the cake at this point and the whole recovery curve may be a lot slower than people anticipate,” Schlossberg said of the data.

Another weak nonfarm payroll report would put pressure on Treasury yields, which in turn would weigh on the greenback, he said.