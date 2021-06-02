Dollar gets respite as U.S. manufacturing picks up, jobs report awaited

Shinichiro Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays in

“The direction of the dollar is definitely the focus,” said

rallying to a fresh six-year peak of C$1.2007 overnight as oil

Canadian dollar was at C$1.20675 per greenback after

off a three-year high of $1.4250 reached on Tuesday, while the

Sterling remained lower at $1.41515 after easing

to cool its advance including raising banks’ FX reserve

three-year high of 6.3526 on Monday as policymakers took steps

dollar in offshore trading, after retreating from the

recently bullish yuan. It was little changed at 6.3823 per

Investors were also eyeing the trajectory of China’s

back from near a multi-month top overnight, when it climbed to

Likewise, the euro traded at $1.2219 after pulling

low as 89.662 on Tuesday and approaching the lowest since Jan. 7

against six rivals, hovered just below 90 after dipping to as

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

kept bets alive for a quicker normalization of Federal Reserve

trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing

overnight gains on Wednesday, edging back from near a five-month

TOKYO — The dollar clung to small

Tokyo.

The market is split in its view on whether current

inflationary pressures will be transitory, as the Fed maintains,

or will persist long enough to force policymakers to taper

stimulus and raise rates earlier than they have so far

signaled, Kadota said.

“Even if inflation continues to overshoot, I think the Fed

will continue to say it’s temporary, but the market won’t know

for sure until fall, so we’re kind of stuck in this

uncertainty.”

Over the near term, the euro and yuan will be key in

determining if the dollar remains on the back foot or stages a

rebound, he said.

On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said

its index of U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May as pent-up

demand amid a reopening economy boosted orders.

The dollar initially traded lower on the report, in which

ISM said manufacturing’s growth potential continued to be

hampered by worker absenteeism and temporary shutdowns because

of shortages of parts and labor.

Those employment shortcomings will be front and center of

investors’ minds on Friday with the release of nonfarm payrolls

numbers for May, after April’s much-weaker-than-expected reading

sent the dollar index slumping 0.7% on May 7.

The index was mostly flat from Tuesday at 89.919, but still

well off Friday’s high of 90.447, when a measure of U.S.

inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual

rise since 1992.

“I don’t think inflation will last long-term,” particularly