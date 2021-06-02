Dollar gets respite as U.S. manufacturing picks up, jobs report awaited

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

TOKYO — The dollar clung to small

overnight gains on Wednesday, edging back from near a five-month

trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing

kept bets alive for a quicker normalization of Federal Reserve

policy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against six rivals, hovered just below 90 after dipping to as

low as 89.662 on Tuesday and approaching the lowest since Jan. 7

at 89.533.

Likewise, the euro traded at $1.2219 after pulling

back from near a multi-month top overnight, when it climbed to

$1.22545.

Investors were also eyeing the trajectory of China’s

recently bullish yuan. It was little changed at 6.3823 per

dollar in offshore trading, after retreating from the

three-year high of 6.3526 on Monday as policymakers took steps

to cool its advance including raising banks’ FX reserve

requirements.

Sterling remained lower at $1.41515 after easing

off a three-year high of $1.4250 reached on Tuesday, while the

Canadian dollar was at C$1.20675 per greenback after

rallying to a fresh six-year peak of C$1.2007 overnight as oil

prices rose.

“The direction of the dollar is definitely the focus,” said

Shinichiro Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays in

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Tokyo.

The market is split in its view on whether current

inflationary pressures will be transitory, as the Fed maintains,

or will persist long enough to force policymakers to taper

stimulus and raise rates earlier than they have so far

signaled, Kadota said.

“Even if inflation continues to overshoot, I think the Fed

will continue to say it’s temporary, but the market won’t know

for sure until fall, so we’re kind of stuck in this

uncertainty.”

Over the near term, the euro and yuan will be key in

determining if the dollar remains on the back foot or stages a

rebound, he said.

On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said

its index of U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May as pent-up

demand amid a reopening economy boosted orders.

The dollar initially traded lower on the report, in which

ISM said manufacturing’s growth potential continued to be

hampered by worker absenteeism and temporary shutdowns because

of shortages of parts and labor.

Those employment shortcomings will be front and center of

investors’ minds on Friday with the release of nonfarm payrolls

numbers for May, after April’s much-weaker-than-expected reading

sent the dollar index slumping 0.7% on May 7.

The index was mostly flat from Tuesday at 89.919, but still

well off Friday’s high of 90.447, when a measure of U.S.

inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual

rise since 1992.

“I don’t think inflation will last long-term,” particularly

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

with pressure from higher energy prices starting to dissipate,

said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at MUFG Bank, who

predicts no rate hikes until after 2024.

“I think the dollar will ease toward the end of this year.”

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 545 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2218 $1.2214 +0.04% +0.00% +1.2227 +1.2213

Dollar/Yen 109.6900 109.4800 +0.19% +6.20% +109.7250 +109.5250

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8973 0.8972 +0.04% +1.45% +0.8976 +0.8968

Sterling/Dollar 1.4154 1.4150 +0.01% +3.58% +1.4163 +1.4147

Dollar/Canadian 1.2066 1.2072 -0.04% -5.23% +1.2076 +1.2057

Aussie/Dollar 0.7748 0.7754 -0.07% +0.72% +0.7773 +0.7745

NZ 0.7245 0.7253 -0.12% +0.88% +0.7272 +0.7244

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and

Kim Coghill)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR