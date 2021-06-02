Dollar gets respite as U.S. manufacturing picks up, jobs report awaited

Article content

LONDON — The dollar clung to minor gains on Wednesday, edging up from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalization of Federal Reserve policy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, hovered just below 90 after dipping to as low as 89.662 on Tuesday and approaching the lowest since Jan. 7 at 89.533.

The euro traded at $1.22 after pulling back from near a multi-month top overnight, when it climbed to $1.22545.

Investors were also eyeing the trajectory of China’s recently bullish yuan. It was little changed at 6.3823 per dollar in offshore trading, after retreating from a three-year high of 6.3526 on Monday as policymakers took steps to cool its advance including raising banks’ FX reserve requirements.

Sterling remained lower at $1.4135 after easing off a three-year high of $1.4250 reached on Tuesday, while the Canadian dollar traded at C$1.20675 per greenback after rallying to a fresh six-year peak of C$1.2007 overnight as oil prices rose.

“The FX market seems caught between two conflicting drivers. On the one hand, we have huge amounts of dollar liquidity in the global money markets courtesy of the Fed’s QE and the US Treasury’s unwinding of the cash holdings under its general account (TGA),” said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.