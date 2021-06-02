Dogecoin surges 40% on back of Coinbase Pro listing, Musk tweets By Cointelegraph

Dogecoin surges 40% on back of Coinbase Pro listing, Musk tweets
Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) gained more than 40% early on Tuesday morning, following its listing on Coinbase Pro and yet another flurry of tweets from self-appointed DOGE spokesperson Elon Musk.
Coinbase announced the listing of Dogecoin on its pro trader platform, Coinbase Pro, on Monday, sparking a swift revival in the coin’s fortunes. DOGE’s price sank 59% over the course of the previous month, following the wider market crash in early March.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.