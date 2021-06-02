Dogecoin surges 40% on back of Coinbase Pro listing, Musk tweets By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Dogecoin surges 40% on back of Coinbase Pro listing, Musk tweets

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) gained more than 40% early on Tuesday morning, following its listing on Coinbase Pro and yet another flurry of tweets from self-appointed DOGE spokesperson Elon Musk.

Coinbase announced the listing of Dogecoin on its pro trader platform, Coinbase Pro, on Monday, sparking a swift revival in the coin’s fortunes. DOGE’s price sank 59% over the course of the previous month, following the wider market crash in early March.