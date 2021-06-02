Dogecoin (DOGE) Now listed on Coinbase Pro By CoinQuora



Dogecoin (DOGE) Now listed on Coinbase Pro



Coinbase Pro has listed Dogecoin (DOGE).

Trading will begin on June 3 on or before 9 AM PT.

Coinbase Pro has announced that it has finally listed meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) on its crypto trading platform. According to the news, traders can start trading DOGE on June 3 on or after 9 AM Pacific Time (PT).

Coinbase Pro team explains:

Starting immediately, we will begin accepting inbound transfers of DOGE to Coinbase Pro. Trading will begin on or after 9 AM Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, June 3, if liquidity conditions are met.

Moreover, based on the tweet, traders can transfer their DOGE holdings from their external wallet directly to their Coinbase Pro account ahead of trading.

Starting today, inbound transfers for DOGE are now available in the regions where trading is supported. Traders cannot place orders and no orders will be filled. Trading will begin on or after 9AM PT on Thursday June 3, if liquidity conditions are met. https://t.co/sFYODy4Xma — Coinbase Pro (@CoinbasePro) June 1, 2021

Specifically, the Coinbase Pro team said that traders can trade DOGE at the given time if only liquidity conditions are met.

More so, Dogecoin support will soon come in every place where DOGE payment is accepted. Moving forward, Coinbase will launch DOGE-USD, DOGE-BTC, DOGE-EUR, DOGE-USGT. Also, DOGE-GBP orders books if it sees an effective Dogecoin supply on its platform. Precisely, Coinbase will mainly launch the order books in three phases called post-only, limit-only, and full trading.

As per the news, customers have been asking Coinbase to open a way for more digital assets trading over time. Upon the request, Coinbase stressed that they expect support assets that meet their standards per their term of the listing.

Also, Coinbase mentioned that they have recently added intuitive trading support for many digital assets and not only Dogecoin. To mention a few, these include (ADA), Cartesi (CTSI), iExec (RLC), Polygon (MATIC), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and more.

In addition to the Coinbase Pro Dogecoin news, the crypto Twitter community reacted. Some were excited. Others were shocked and wondering why.

According to CoinMarketCap, DOGE value increased by 17% and is now trading at $0.39 at the time of writing.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

