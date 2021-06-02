‘Disorderly climate scenario’: Stress-testing the road to net zero

Inaction against climate change will cost the global economy. But so will rapid action
Nobody is expecting the road to net zero emissions to be straight, but what if the transition is so disorderly that it damages economic growth?
“An aggressive global carbon tax policy and limited renewable energy capacity would result in substantial economic damage,” wrote Daniel Moseley, a senior economist at Oxford Economics, in a note last week. “A slower rate of global warming provides some relief, but the most material environmental benefits won’t materialize until the second half of the century.”
The U.K.-based research firm expects global GDP to be 1.7 per cent lower than its baseline forecast by 2035 as a result of the energy upheavals; by 2050 GDP will decline 3 per cent more than its baseline forecast.
The report comes on the heels of a report by the International Energy Agency that sets a roadmap for the global energy sector and proposes shelving all new crude oil, natural gas and coal projects if the world is to reach its Paris Agreement goal to contain global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.
For now, current climate action pledges won’t be able to contain global warming. A United Nations report last week estimated that there is now a 40 per cent chance that global temperatures will temporarily reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in the next five years — and these odds are rising.
But rapid switch to low-carbon energies also has associated costs, with Oxford’s forecast underscoring the high cost of decarbonization: Carbon taxes globally will rise to US$170 per tonne of CO2 by 2035 and to nearly US$700 by 2050, which will raise post-tax fossil fuel prices and discourage consumption of carbon-intensive fuels.
“The degree to which fuel prices rise depends on their relative carbon content and energy efficiency,” Moseley noted. Oxford Economics simulated its “disorderly climate scenario” based on guidance by the Network for Greening the Financial System promoted by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.
While carbon tax revenues will be recycled into the economy in the form of rebates on household electricity bills and support for lower income households, the model forecasts consumer prices to rise 4.2 per cent by 2031.
Meanwhile, the much-touted carbon capture storage and utilization technologies will not be the climate-change silver bullet, according to the Oxford model, with the technology removing or capturing only 13 gigatonnes of CO2 by 2050, with other forms of energy left to do the heavy lifting of reducing emissions.
The slow progress on emissions reduction from some of the world’s largest economies demands investor engagement to push for a faster, less disruptive energy transition, according to Verisk Maplecroft, a research firm.
Major economies will need to “yank the handbrake” on emissions to meet agreed climate goals, “at the same time as dangerous rises in extreme weather events play an increasingly disruptive role in the global economy,” according to Verisk’s report.
“These conditions will leave businesses in carbon-intense sectors facing the most disorderly of transitions to a low-carbon economy, with measures — such as restrictive emissions limits for factories, mandates for buying clean energy, and high levies on carbon — imposed with little warning,” the research firm said.
The report notes that even the U.K., considered a G20 leader in fighting climate change, will not be able to attain carbon neutrality by 2050.
Canada, meanwhile, finds itself in the middle of the G20 pack in terms of carbon-change action.
“But despite (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau touting his green credentials there has been little in the way of low carbon policy at a national level and this is reflected in country’s limp performance on carbon intensity and energy intensity,” Will Nichols, head of environment and climate change research at Verisk, told the Financial Post in an email.
Politically, Canada’s two main parties disagree on investments in low-carbon sources, which has led to uncertainty and inaction within the business community.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s cancellation of Keystone could also mark a turning point for Canada.
“The oil and gas industry is driven by U.S. demand, so if its bigger customer is genuinely turning its back on fossil fuels then Canada will need to follow suit — and quickly, to avoid the worst impacts of a disorderly low carbon transition,” Nichols said.
With files from Thomson Reuters
