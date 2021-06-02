‘Disorderly climate scenario’: Stress-testing the road to net zero

For now, current climate action pledges won’t be able to contain global warming. A United Nations report last week estimated that there is now a 40 per cent chance that global temperatures will temporarily reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in the next five years — and these odds are rising.

____________________________________________________________

Sign up now for FP’s lineup of free, in-depth newsletters: Energy, Economy, Finance, Work and Investor.



_____________________________________________________________

But rapid switch to low-carbon energies also has associated costs, with Oxford’s forecast underscoring the high cost of decarbonization: Carbon taxes globally will rise to US$170 per tonne of CO2 by 2035 and to nearly US$700 by 2050, which will raise post-tax fossil fuel prices and discourage consumption of carbon-intensive fuels.

“The degree to which fuel prices rise depends on their relative carbon content and energy efficiency,” Moseley noted. Oxford Economics simulated its “disorderly climate scenario” based on guidance by the Network for Greening the Financial System promoted by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

While carbon tax revenues will be recycled into the economy in the form of rebates on household electricity bills and support for lower income households, the model forecasts consumer prices to rise 4.2 per cent by 2031.

Meanwhile, the much-touted carbon capture storage and utilization technologies will not be the climate-change silver bullet, according to the Oxford model, with the technology removing or capturing only 13 gigatonnes of CO2 by 2050, with other forms of energy left to do the heavy lifting of reducing emissions.

The slow progress on emissions reduction from some of the world’s largest economies demands investor engagement to push for a faster, less disruptive energy transition, according to Verisk Maplecroft, a research firm.

Major economies will need to “yank the handbrake” on emissions to meet agreed climate goals, “at the same time as dangerous rises in extreme weather events play an increasingly disruptive role in the global economy,” according to Verisk’s report.

“These conditions will leave businesses in carbon-intense sectors facing the most disorderly of transitions to a low-carbon economy, with measures — such as restrictive emissions limits for factories, mandates for buying clean energy, and high levies on carbon — imposed with little warning,” the research firm said.

The report notes that even the U.K., considered a G20 leader in fighting climate change, will not be able to attain carbon neutrality by 2050.