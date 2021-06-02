Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.02% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.02%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 1.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which rose 1.44% or 250 points to trade at 17560 at the close. Meanwhile, Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) added 0.53% or 0.6 points to end at 114.8 and Tryg A/S (CSE:) was up 0.48% or 0.7 points to 145.1 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Orsted A/S (CSE:), which fell 5.72% or 53.00 points to trade at 872.80 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) declined 5.16% or 12.3 points to end at 226.1 and GN Store Nord (CSE:) was down 2.54% or 13.2 points to 506.8.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 72 to 69 and 18 ended unchanged.

Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 1.44% or 250 to 17560.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 1.11% or 0.75 to $68.47 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 1.07% or 0.75 to hit $71.00 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.10% or 1.95 to trade at $1906.95 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.00% to 6.0879, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4358.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 89.892.