Corn rebounds on U.S. weather concerns, soyoil hits 10-year high

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures gained more than 1% on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session’s losses, with concerns over dry U.S. weather and strong demand underpinning prices.

Soybean oil rose to a 10-year high on worries over global edible oil supplies, while soybeans climbed for a third consecutive session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 1.3% to $6.83-1/2 a bushel, as of 0043 GMT, after dropping 2% on Wednesday.

* Soybean oil futures added 1.5% to hit their highest level since 2011 and soybeans rose 0.9% to $15.76-1/4 a bushel. Wheat gained 1% at $6.94 a bushel.

* Hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest is causing concerns over yields of newly planted corn and soybean crops, following a severe drought in Brazil.

* Brazil’s worst water crisis in almost a century will impact river navigation and make transportation of goods more expensive in the world’s largest exporter of commodities ranging from soybeans to coffee and sugar.

* Russia’s new formula-based grain export taxes will remain in place as long as there is increased global demand for food, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told Reuters.