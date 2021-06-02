Copper edges up as supply fears outweigh weak Chinese demand

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices rose on Thursday, rebounding from two sessions of losses, as supply threat in the Americas lent prices some support despite weak demand in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2% to $10,165 a tonne by 0247 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.1% to 73,190 yuan ($11,462.98) a tonne.

Miner BHP has been facing labor strikes at its Escondica and Spence mines in Chile, while a landslip at miner Rio Tinto’s U.S. Bingham Canyon copper mine disrupted operations. Vale, meanwhile, has said it will suspend operations at its Sudbury, Canada copper-nickel mine.

Production at BHP’s Escondida, the world’s biggest copper mine, dropped 16.5% year-on-year to 85,700 tonnes in April, and Codelco copper mine’s output fell 0.5% to 132,700 tonnes, Chile’s copper commission Cochilco said.

Meanwhile, Yangshan copper premium dropped to $28.50 a tonne, its lowest since February 2016, indicating weakening demand for imported metal into China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel rose 1.3% to $18,470 a tonne and ShFE nickel advanced 1.7% to $135,330 a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or