Community members integrate play-to-earn features into Dark Forest game By Cointelegraph

Community members integrate play-to-earn features into Dark Forest game
Players of the decentralized real-time strategy game Dark Forest have introduced new and innovative ways of earning cryptocurrency within the virtual ecosystem.
The play-to-earn plugin “Broadcast Market” was integrated into the game on May 31, according to a tweet by programmer Blaine Bublitz. The developer noted that Broadcast Market is the first plug-in featuring its own smart contract that is directly compatible with Dark Forest.
