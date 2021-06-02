Coinbase Links its Visa Debit Card With Apple Pay and Google Pay By CoinQuora

  • Coinbase links its debit card with Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay and Google (NASDAQ:) Pay.
  • They will invite select customers off the waitlist for its card product.
  • Coinbase Card via Apple Pay, Google Pay can earn 4% in crypto rewards.

Crypto exchange and service provider Coinbase links its debit card with Apple Pay and Google Pay, as per the Coinbase blog post.

Moreover, the firm explained that beginning this week, they will invite select customers off the waitlist for its card product. After being initially available to the UK and EU-related clients. More so, Coinbase launched its debit card product in the US last October, as per the block report.

Coinbase Card Via Apple Pay and Google Pay Will Enjoy Crypto Rebates

Coinbase revealed that clients who utilize their Coinbase Card through Apple Pay and Google Pay can earn 4% in crypto rewards for online purchases.

Announcement adds,

“Splurging for guacamole with your Coinbase Card is a no-brainer when you can earn 1% back in or 4% back in .”

In February 2020, Coinbase became a direct Visa (NYSE:) card issuer. By March 2020, Coinbase Card users in Europe already used their cards through Google Play. In addition, the Coinbase announcement comes in the midst of huge growth in mobile phone payments in the US. Added to this, the mobile payment penetration in the US still lags behind China, the sector experiences 29% growth in 2020.

Furthermore, apart from getting up to 4% in crypto rebates, the exchange also has other plans to grow its Coinbase card reward program. For instance, Coinbase card adds more countries to its coverage while raising its supported cryptos to even add stablecoins like Dai.

Even more, crypto debit cards remain a significant part of efforts to promote retail cryptocurrency utilization for microtransactions. Likewise, PayPal also entered the retail crypto payment marketplace, with US clients able to pay for online shopping with Bitcoin (BTC).

