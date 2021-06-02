Classic technical indicator foresees another massive Bitcoin price drop with $16K target   By Cointelegraph

Classic technical indicator foresees another massive Bitcoin price drop with $16K target
(BTC) has rebounded by more than 25% after bottoming out at $30,000 during the May 19 crash. But the cryptocurrency continues to tread ahead under the possibility of facing another period of strong sell-offs owing to a classic technical indicator pattern.
Dubbed as Bearish Pennant, the pattern forms when an asset consolidates after a strong move downward and forms a small symmetrical triangle-like price range. It breaks below the range support and continues moving lower. Traders usually estimate the size of the negative breakout move by measuring the height of the earlier move.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.